Billy Joel to continue stadium residency at Fenway Park with August 2020 show

It's a long way 'til next summer, but Billy Joel is already making plans to step up to the plate.

The Piano Man is continuing his "stadium residency" at Boston's Fenway Park by performing a seventh concert there on August 28, 2020. The show follows six years of consecutive sellouts at the historic ballpark.

To mark the occasion, Billy and Fenway Park are donating four prime VIP tickets to every Red Sox home game during the season to raise money for two local charities: one in Billy's home turf of Long Island, New York and one in New England.

The money from the sale of the tickets, valued at over $127,000, will go to the Long Island Commercial Fishing Association and the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association. Billy fans are no doubt aware of his longtime support of commercial fishermen: his song "The Downeaster 'Alexa'" is about that very topic.

Tickets to the August 28 show go on sale to the general public November 15 starting at 10 a.m. ET via RedSox.com/BillyJoel. American Express card members can access them from November 11 through 14.

In other Billy Joel ballpark news, he'll perform his first-ever solo stadium show in Cincinnati, Ohio on September 11, 2020, at Great American Ball Park.

“I am a huge Billy Joel fan,” says Reds and National Baseball Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench. “What sets Billy Joel’s music apart is how it makes you feel. Every song evokes emotion, triggering memories from throughout my life. Having him perform his timeless hits at the home of the Reds is going to be unforgettable. ”

Ticket sale days and times are the same as for the Fenway Park show, except the general public tickets for Cincinnati will go on sale via livenation.com.

