Billy Joel to perform at Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix race auto race in October

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Billy Joel is known for his love of fast motorcycles, but he’ll be performing against a backdrop of fast cars in October, when he takes the stage at the Formula 1 Aramco 2021 U.S. Grand Prix auto race in Austin, Texas.

Circuit of the Americas has announced that Billy will perform Saturday, October 23, on the Germania Insurance Super Stage at the event, which will mark the first time he’s performed in Austin since the 1990s. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at TheCircuit.com/F1.

Meanwhile, Billy has a bunch of stadium shows lined up for this summer, starting July 9 at Detroit’s Comerica Park, but planned stadium shows in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Notre Dame, Indiana, have been moved to 2022. He’s also scheduled to resume his residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden in November.

