Billy Joel To Perform At The 2024 Grammy Awards

Billy Joel has been announced as a performer at this year’s 66 annual Grammy Awards.

He will join Billie Eilish, Burna Boy, Dua Lipa, Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, and Travis Scott, who were previously announced as performers.

This will be Billy’s first time performing at the awards since 2002 when he performed alongside Tony Bennett in a duet of “New York State of Mind.”

What is your favorite Billy Joel song?