Billy Joel to play California’s new Intuit Dome in October

Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images

Billy Joel is set to play a venue he’s never played before. That’s because it hasn’t actually opened yet.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced a one-off show at the brand new Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on October 15.

The venue, the future home of the Los Angeles Clippers, is expected to open in August, with Billy one of the first artists to announce a concert there.

A presale for tickets kicks off Monday, February 26, at 10 a.m., with the general sale starting Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m.

Joel, who recently released “Turn The Lights Back On,” his first new single in 17 years, returns to the stage on Saturday, February 24, for a co-headlining show with Sting in Tampa, Florida. A complete list of Billy dates can be found at billyjoel.com.

