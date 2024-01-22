Billy Joel to release first new pop single in years in February

Columbia Records

During a concert in December, Billy Joel teased, “We’ve got a little something we’ve been working on you might hear sometime.” Now, we know what that something is.

Billy will be releasing a new pop single February 1 called “Turn the Lights Back On.” It’ll be available on both digital and limited-edition 7-inch vinyl, and a lyric video will be released. In the song, he sings, “Did I wait too long… to turn the lights back on?”

The song, which Billy co-wrote with Freddy Wexler, Arthur Bacon and Wayne Hector, will be his first pop song with lyrics — sung by Billy himself — since his 2007 single “All My Life.” In 2008, he put out a rock single he wrote called “Christmas In Fallujah,” but it was sung by Cass Dillon.

Billy’s last pop album, River of Dreams, came out more than 30 years ago.

This news comes as Billy prepares to wrap up his 10-year residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden. He also has quite a few other shows booked for 2024, either solo or with Sting or Stevie Nicks.

