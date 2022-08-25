Billy Joel welcomes pop star Olivia Rodrigo for surprise performance at Madison Square Garden

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

After name-dropping Billy Joel in her song “Deju Vu,” teen pop star Olivia Rodrigo joined the Piano Man to perform the hit tune Wednesday night during the latest installment of his monthly residency at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The two duetted on “Deja Vu,” which includes the lyrics, ​​”I’ll bet that she knows Billy Joel/ ‘Cause you played her ‘Uptown Girl’/ You’re singing it together/ Now I bet you even tell her/ How you love her/ In between the chorus and the verse.”

Joel and Rodrigo They then sang “Uptown Girl” together.

Olivia gushed over the experience on her Instagram Story, writing, “I SANG WITH BILLY JOEL AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN TODAY ARE U KIDDING.” She later posted a selfie with Billy, writing, “Biggest honor ever still crying thank u Billy!!!!!!!”

Joel commemorated the show with photos on his Instagram, as well.

The performance marked Billy’s 82nd monthly show as part of his MSG residency. His record-breaking concert series at the venue began in January 2014 with him playing one show at The Garden every month. Last night’s concert was his 128th show overall at MSG.

