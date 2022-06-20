Billy Joel’s “bringing the whole family” to Australia for one-night-only gig

For the first time in 14 years, Billy Joel is going Down Under.

The Piano Man has announced that he’ll be performing a one-night-only show on December 10 at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. Tickets go on sale on July 4 via FrontierTouring.com/BillyJoel . The venue holds 95,000 people.

In a video statement, Billy tells fans, “It’s been a really long time since I’ve been there, I’m really looking forward to coming and I’m bringing the whole family and we’re going to enjoy it. I’ll see you there.”

Billy won’t just enjoy the gig; he’ll enjoy the weather, too. When he heads to the gig, it’ll be cold in his home state of New York, but it’ll be summer in Australia.

Just ahead of the show in December, Billy will play his regular monthly concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden on November 23. He hasn’t announced his December show there yet. Billy’s next gig is this weekend at Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana.

In other Billy news, you can check out some adorable pictures of him with his young daughters Della and Remy on the Father’s Day post on his website.

