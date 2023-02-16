Billy Makes Us Happy

Having a bad day ? Listen to some Billy Joel! (one of our favorite artists!) Want to know the happiest sounding songs? A university professor in London with a PhD in music psychology claims to have cracked the formula to creating one. Basically the song has to be in a major key, with 137 beats per minute, and other musical technicalities. Oh, and dance-ability is a must. Here are the top 5 that meet his criteria.

#1 “Good Vibrations” by the Beach Boys

#2 “I Feel Good” by James Brown

#3 “House of Fun” by Madness (huge in England),

#4 “Get the Party Started” by Pink, and

#5 “Uptown Girl” by Billy Joel.