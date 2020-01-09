Billy Ocean to release first new original album in 10 years this April, 'One World'

Legacy Recordings

Legacy RecordingsAs Billy Ocean prepares to celebrate his 70th birthday later this month, the veteran U.K. pop/R&B singer has announced plans to release his first album of new original material in more than 10 years. One World will arrive on April 17, while the title track was released today as a digital single and via streaming services.

You also can check out "One World" at Ocean's official YouTube channel. The soulful, funky track features electronic and World Music elements, and delivers a potent message calling for global unity.

"I feel this album reflects my maturity, and the many genres of music I've been exposed to," Ocean explains, "coming from the Caribbean as a little boy influenced by calypso music, to growing up in the East End of London, where music was so wonderfully diverse."

He adds, "I truly feel One World has captured all of my musical influences over the years. The album reflects my thoughts, and the way that I feel at 70 years old, but most of all I hope that it will make people stop and think about life and its meaning."

Ocean is best known for his run of hugely successful 1980s singles, which included three chart-topping hits -- "Caribbean Queen (No More Love on the Run)," "There'll Be Sad Songs (To Make You Cry)" and "Get Outta My Dreams, Get into My Car."

In December, Billy was included on the annual New Year Honours list, presented annually in the name of Queen Elizabeth II. The Trinidadian-born singer was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire, or MBE, for his services to music.

His 70th birthday is January 21.

Here's the full One World track list:

"We Gotta Find Love"

"Love You More"

"Feel the Love"

"One World"

"When I Saw You"

"Mystery"

"Missing You Everyday"

"Can't Stand the Pain"

"Betcha Don't Know"

"All Over the World"

"Daylight"

"Nothing Will Stand in Our Way"

