Billy Squier returns with first new song in 25 years

Billy Squier is back with new music. The rocker just released the new track “Harder On A Woman,” which is his first new single in 25 years.

The song was written around a hook Squier first heard during a writing session with New Orleans blues artist C.C. Adcock back in 2012. He says he felt compelled to write the tune after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year.

Billy enlisted a host of well-known musicians for “Harder On A Woman,” including G.E. Smith on guitar, Bad Company’s Simon Kirke on drums and Mark Clarke, who appeared on Squier’s 1981 album Don’t Say No, on bass.

