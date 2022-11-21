Billy Talbot says making new Neil Young & Crazy Horse album ‘World Record’ “was a great experience”

Mercury Records

Neil Young and his frequent side band Crazy Horse are back with their third new album in three years, World Record, which follows 2019’s Colorado and 2021’s Barn.

The 10-song collection was co-produced by Young and Rick Rubin and recorded at Rubin’s Shangri-La studio in Malibu, California.

Founding Crazy Horse bassist Billy Talbot tells ABC Audio that World Record came together in a similar way to most of the albums the band has made with Neil: recorded quickly and live in the studio.

“We didn’t do these songs more than once or twice in the recording of them,” Talbot says. “Once we decided on which way they would be played, electric guitar or organ or acoustic guitar or piano … then we did ’em once or twice and that was it. So … it was a great experience.”

On the new songs, Young touches on such topics as the environment, his wish for a world without war and his love for vintage cars.

“He likes to write about what he’s feeling, you know, lyrically, and then having the melodies and having a good feel,” Talbot says of Young. “And he’s a natural songwriter, like he’s a natural guitar player … He likes to keep it natural and real. [He] doesn’t like to, I guess the word’s pontificate. I mean, when you think things through for too long, they get … kind of lost.”

Talbot says working with Rubin “was great,” noting, “he has a great ear, and he knows when something’s right and when it’s really happened, and when it’s not happening. And so does Neil on that level. So consequently, they were able to really work together and understand when they got the great feel on a song.”

You can order World Record now. Here’s the track list:

“Love Earth”

“Overhead”

“I Walk with You (earth ringtone)”

“This Old Planet (changing days)”

“The World (is in trouble now)”

“Break the Chain”

“The Long Day Before”

“Walkin’ on the Road (to the future)”

“The Wonder Won’t Wait”

“Chevrolet”

“This Old Planet (reprise)”

