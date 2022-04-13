Bite the Big Apple: Restored 2003 Rolling Stones concert video, ‘Licked Live in NYC,’ to be released in June

Mercury Studios

The Rolling Stones will release a restored and remastered concert film and album titled Licked Live in NYC on June 10 that captures a January 2003 show the British rock legends played at New York City’s famed Madison Square Garden.

The release will be available in several formats and configurations, including as a DVD/two-CD set, an SD (standard-definition) Blu-ray/two-CD set, and as a standalone two-CD package and a three-LP vinyl set.

The Madison Square Garden performance took place during the band’s 40th anniversary Licks World Tour, and featured The Stones playing a deep set that included classics from throughout their decades-long career. Sheryl Crow joined the band for a rendition of “Honky Tonk Women.”

The film of the concert originally premiered in 2003 as an HBO special, and also was featured on the multiple-disc Four Flicks DVD set that was issued that same year.

The Licked Live in NYC DVD and Blu-ray include four previously unreleased songs from the Madison Square Garden show, as well as three bonus performances from a concert that the band played in Amsterdam during the Licks trek, and footage from the group’s tour rehearsals in Toronto.

The CDs and LPs also feature the four unreleased tunes from the MSG concert.

Meanwhile, the SD Blu-ray also features a 51-minute documentary titled Tip of the Tongue that offers a look at the conception and preparation of the Licks tour, which saw The Rolling Stones playing at three different-sized venues at each metropolitan area they visited.

Licked Live in NYC can be pre-ordered now.

Here’s the release’s track list:

Intro

“Street Fighting Man”

“Start Me Up”*

“If You Can’t Rock Me”

“Don’t Stop”

“Monkey Man”

“Angie”

“Let It Bleed”

“Midnight Rambler”

“Tumbling Dice”*

“Thru and Thru”

“Happy”

“Gimme Shelter”*

“You Got Me Rocking”

“Can’t You Hear Me Knocking”

“Honky Tonk Women” — with Sheryl Crow

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

“It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)”

“When the Whip Comes Down”

“Brown Sugar”

“Sympathy for the Devil”*

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

Bonus Content

Live in Amsterdam (DVD and SD Blu-ray only)

“Star Star”

“I Just Want to Make Love to You”

“Street Fighting Man”

Rehearsals (DVD and SD Blu-ray only)

“Well Well”

“Extreme Western Grip”

SD Blu-ray only

—Tip of the Tongue documentary

—Tip of the Tongue – Boston backstage

