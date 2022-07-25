News | Tracy St. George

Biting Your Nails Is Actually Good For You?!

Everyone knows we’re not supposed to bite our nails or pee in the shower . . . but what if those things are actually GOOD for you?

Britain’s “Sun” tabloid collected 12 “bad habits,” and then listed a potential BENEFIT to that behavior, based on some random scientific research.

Here they are . . . but keep in mind, this is just for fun.  Despite the “science” they’re based on, they may still have more negative ramifications than positive.

 

1.  Chewing with your mouth full . . . makes food taste better by making the aromas easier to smell.

2.  Biting your nails . . . boosts your immune system by introducing it to bacteria.

3.  Chewing gum . . . sharpens your focus and memory.

4.  Not cleaning up . . . messiness can be a sign of intelligence.

5.  Slouching . . . can be good for joints and limit back stiffness after a period of hard, physical work.

6.  Being late . . . makes you happy and less stressed.

7.  Sleeping in . . . helps boost your memory and can help you live longer.

8.  Playing with your hair . . . alleviates boredom and can reduce anxiety.

9.  Peeing in the shower . . . cleans your feet and can prevent fungal issues.  But if you have a cut, be warned, you could get a bacterial infection.

10.  Fidgeting . . . can burn 10 times more calories than keeping still.

11.  Gossiping . . . can reduce stress and anxiety.  And laughing releases “feel-good” hormones.

12.  Swearing . . . relieves pain, according to a study that found that cursing boosted pain tolerance by about 33%.

 

(The Sun)