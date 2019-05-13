BK In Traffic

Want a Whopper while you’re stuck in traffic? Burger King is starting delivery in traffic in California! Burger King wants to deliver to people stuck in their cars in traffic jams. They tried it in Mexico and are bringing it to California. They use real time traffic data, and digital billboards at key locations with heavy traffic close to a Burger King. Then you use voice commands to order from their app, they use GPS to pinpoint your location, and deliver the food on a motorcycle. If it’s successful, we’re sure it’ll spread to other congested cities!