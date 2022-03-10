Black birds, black dog, black leather: Watch the video for Madonna’s “Frozen (Remix)”

Courtesy of Warner Records

After releasing a new remix of her 1998 hit “Frozen,” created with producer Sickick and Nigerian singer Fireboy DML, Madonna has now dropped a video for the track.

The clip incorporates elements of Madonna’s original video for “Frozen” — specifically, shots of a huge black dog and an effect that showed Madonna hitting the ground and turning into a flock of black birds. The rest of the track has her performing in a black leather bustier, gloves and boots, plus fishnet stockings, against a flashing, multi-colored background.

Fireboy DML, with whom Ed Sheeran collaborates on the current single “Peru,” shows up and sings alone, and then to Madonna; they stand together and then appear to go their separate ways.

As previously reported, this version of “Frozen” was created by Sickick and blew up on TikTok in 2021, where it soundtracked more than 100,000 different videos. Fireboy jumped on the track and added his own verse.

2022 marks the 40th anniversary of Madonna’s recording debut: Her first single, “Everybody,” came out in October of 1982. A partnership deal she signed last year with Warner Music Group will include a “career-spanning multi-year series of releases that will revisit her whole catalog.”

