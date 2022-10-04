Black Crowes members, others to celebrate R.E.M. at two Georgia benefit shows

I.R.S./UMe

A two-night benefit concert series celebrating the 40th anniversary of R.E.M.‘s 1982 debut EP, Chronic Town, will take place in Athens and Atlanta, Georgia, this December.

The lineup for both shows includes Black Crowes co-founders Rich and Chris Robinson, Hootie and the Blowfish‘s Darius Rucker, Patti Smith guitarist Lenny Kaye, longtime Black Crowes bassist Sven Pipien, The Dream Syndicate‘s Steve Wynn and ex-Screaming Trees drummer Barrett Martin.

Rich, Barrett and Sven will serve as the concerts’ house band.

Saturday Night Live alum/musician Fred Armisen, actor John Cameron Mitchell, Drivin N Cryin and Let’s Active‘s Mitch Easter, who produced Chronic Town, are also on the bill. David Cross will host the events.

In addition, The Indigo Girls will be playing at the Athens show.

The concerts will feature performances of Chronic Town‘s five songs, as well as other fan favorites.

The Athens concert will be held December 14 at the 40 Watt Club. Tickets go on sale to the general public Tuesday, October 11, at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets for the Atlanta show, which will take place at the Coca-Cola Roxy theater on December 15, go on sale to the general public Friday, October 7, at 10 a.m. ET, while a fan presale will begin October 6 at 10 a.m. ET.

“Growing up in Atlanta in the 1980s, R.E.M. was the preeminent band of that era,” says Rich. “Their music was a huge influence not only on the Atlanta music scene but also on my brother and me. I’m so happy to be able to put together this celebration for a band that meant so much to us and music, and Chronic Town is what started it all.”

