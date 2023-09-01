Black Crowes releasing limited-edition ‘The Southern Harmony & Musical Companion’ box set

American Recordings

Black Crowes start their opening gig for Aerosmith‘s Peace Out tour this Saturday, September 2, but they’ve also got some plans for their back catalog.

A limited-edition box set of the band’s second album, The Southern Harmony & Musical Companion, is now available for preorder; it ships December 1.

On Instagram, the band writes, “We revisited the archives alongside our friend [and producer] George Drakoulias and created an incredibly special, super deluxe edition of our sophomore album.”

Among the goodies you’ll find are unreleased studio recordings; rare B sides; a live performance from Sam Houston Coliseum in Houston, Texas, on February 6, 1993; and a newly remastered version of the original album.

The four-LP and three-CD versions of the box set come with a reproduction of the original 132-page promotional hymn book that came with the album. Also included are insights on the record from Chris and Rich Robinson, as well as a set of lithographs of classic images from the original album photo sessions, plus the sheet music for the nine songs the brothers co-wrote.

The Southern Harmony & Musical Companion was first released in May 1992. It topped the Billboard album chart and featured four songs that topped the publication’s rock charts: “Remedy,” “Hotel Illness,” “Sting Me” and “Thorn In My Pride.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.