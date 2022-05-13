Black Panther 2 Is Coming This Year

Marvel fans are patiently awaiting “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

And according to Disney’s CEO, it is coming this year.

He shared the news that the film will be out on November 11th on an earnings call.

“Looking ahead, our studios will continue to deliver high-quality content at scale with an exciting array of series and films coming to all of our distribution channels,” he said.

What Marvel movie are you most excited or this year?