Black Panther, Black Widow, Thor And More

The next few years are going to be epic, if you’re a Marvel fan! With Robert Downey, Jr, Chris Evans and Chadwick Boseman not reviving their roles many are left to wonder what will happen with the characters they portrayed on the Marvel screen? Have no fear, Marvel just released a trailer of what is to come between now and 2022 and it is action packed! The three minute trailer included clips of upcoming Marvel releases like, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Capt Marvel: The Marvels, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Black Widow, Thor, Doctor Strange and more. Marvel revealed the name of the “Black Panther” sequel in a hype video for its next phase of films. It’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”. The only other info they gave about it is the release date: July 8th, 2022. Marvel also gives us the official title of the next “Captain Marvel” movie, which will just be called “The Marvels”. And there’s clips from “The Eternals”, “Black Widow”, and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”. Plus official release dates for “Ant-Man 3: Quantumania”, “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3”, and “Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”. One of the last things in the video is the number “4”, which appears to be a tease for yet another attempt to make the “Fantastic Four” happen. No release date was given, though.