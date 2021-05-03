‘Black Panther’ Sequel Will Be Titled ‘Wakanda Forever’

The long-awaited Black Panther sequel finally has a title – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Marvel Studios dropped a title card for the new movie into its latest hype video. Wakanda Forever will move the franchise forward without star Chadwick Boseman, who died last year after abattle with cancer. Costar Lupita Nyong’o says the movie was “reshaped” in a way that is “respectful of the loss we’ve all experienced”. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to be released in July 2022. How should the Black Panther franchise move on without Boseman? What upcoming Marvel films are you looking forward to the most?