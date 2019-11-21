Blake, Gwen, John and Carson do "Kellyoke" with Kelly Clarkson

NBC

NBC On her talk show, Kelly Clarkson usually opens with "Kellyoke," the segment where she puts her spin on popular hits. She usually performs solo, but on today's installment of the show, she invited a whole crowd to join her for a country classic.

Kelly was joined by fellow The Voice coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend and Gwen Stefani for a version of "Neon Moon," a 1992 #1 hit for Brooks & Dunn. This year, the Country Music Hall of Famers teamed up with Grammy-winner Kacey Musgraves for an updated take on the track, and that's the arrangement Kelly and her pals used.

The Voice host Carson Daly even joined the quartet on guitar for the performance, which proved that if Gwen Stefani ever wanted a country career, she could definitely do it.

The season finale of The Voice takes place December 17 on NBC. Check your local listings to see where the syndicated The Kelly Clarkson Show airs in your area.

