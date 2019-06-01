Blake Shelton + Adam Levine’s Bromance Deserves a Proper Send-Off

Blake Shelton and Adam Levine’s bromance will come to an end with the departure of Adam Levine from NBC’s The Voice.

The artist’s bromance played out over 16 seasons on The Voice and Shelton has made it clear that Levine will be missed, “After 16 seasons that changed both of our lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot,” Shelton tweeted.

Shelton’s girlfriend, Gwen Stefani will fill Levine’s seat for season 17, however, it won’t be the same as the bromance between Shelton and Levine.

Who do you think has the most chemistry Blake and Adam or Blake and Gwen?