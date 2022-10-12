Blake Shelton Announces Season 23 Will Be His Last.

“The Voice” coaches have been announced for season 23. While Blake Shelton will return for his 12th year in the chair, however, it will be his last.

Kelly Clarkson will return as a coach, and joining her will be Chance The Rapper and Niall Horan.

Leaving the chairs are Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

Blake has been a part of The Voice since it came to air in 2011. Shelton posted a lengthy post on his Instagram announcing his last season with the musical competition.

Who do you think should replace Blake when he leaves after season 23?

My vote: STEVE PERRY!!!!!!! I love him so mucho!!!!!