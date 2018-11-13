Blake Shelton Pulls Gwen Stefani Onstage During People’s Choice Awards

Blake Shelton had a big night at the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday evening, the Country music star won an award for ‘Country Artist of 2018’ as well as winning alongside Carson Daly for ‘Competition Show of 2018.’

Shelton acknowledged The Voice former coach saying, “All-time favorite coach, right there, Gwen Stefani. I love her.”

Daly then invited the “Hollaback Girl” to the stage to say a few words as the crowd cheered her on, Daly then teased Shelton about “landing one of his oldest friends in the music business.”

Stefani gushed about how much she loves being with Shelton, “They’re gonna get a room,” Daly joked.

