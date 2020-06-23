Blondie, Journey, Aerosmith members & more sign petition in support of Justice in Policing Act

Credit: Danielle St. Laurent

Blondie, Journey and Aerosmith‘s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry are among many artists who’ve signed a letter to Congress in support of the Justice in Policing Act.

The letter, which was obtained by Billboard, is addressed to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, and asks for “quick passage” of the act, which would ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants, limit military equipment available to state and local police, and require body cameras, among other steps, in an effort to “end racial profiling” and “change the culture of law enforcement.”

“The Justice in Policing Act is not about marginal change; it takes bold steps that will make a real, positive difference for law enforcement and the communities they serve,” reads the letter. “We celebrate the long-overdue rejection of qualified immunity, emphasizing that law enforcement officers themselves are not above the law — that bad cops must be held accountable and victims must have recourse.”

Among the many other artists who’ve signed the letter are Elton John lyricist Bernie Taupin, ex-Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora, Earth, Wind & Fire, Mariah Carey, The Supremes‘ Mary Wilson, The Temptations‘ Otis Williams, Nile Rodgers, Paula Abdul, and Joe Jackson.

By Josh Johnson

