Blondie members, David Johansen taking part in virtual tribute to late New York Doll Sylvain Sylvain

Courtesy of Rolling Live Studios and The Bowery Electric

Blondie‘s Debbie Harry and Clem Burke and New York Dolls frontman David Johansen are among the many artists that will pay tribute to late New York Dolls rhythm guitarist Sylvain Sylvain during a virtual streaming concert event taking place on Valentine’s Day, this Sunday, February 14.

The ticketed event, dubbed “A Celebration of the Musical Life of New York Dolls’ Sylvain Sylvain,” will offer a mix of performances, stories and videos. You can watch it at RollingLiveStudios.com and TheBoweryElectric.com starting at 7 p.m. ET.

The lineup also includes original Alice Cooper bassist Dennis Dunaway, ex-Blue Oyster Cult members Albert Bouchard and Joe Bouchard, Patti Smith guitarist Lenny Kaye, Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock, former David Bowie touring guitarist Earl Slick, Henry Rollins, Sonic Youth‘s Thurston Moore, famed rock photographer Bob Gruen, ex-New York Dolls members Sami Yaffa and Steve Conte, one-time Power Station singer Michael Des Barres and more.

Tickets are priced at $15 and can be purchased now at RollingLiveStudios.com.

Sylvain died on January 13 at age 69 after a long battle with cancer. He played with the New York Dolls throughout the influential glam-punk band’s initial run during the 1970s, and again when the group reunited from 2004 to 2011.

By Matt Friedlander

