Blondie members taking part in Q&A event as part of 2021 Tribeca Film Festival

Blondie‘s Debbie Harry, Chris Stein and Clem Burke will be on hand for a special “Storytellers” event on June 15 as part of the “Tribeca Talks” series being held in conjunction with the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will be chatting with Rob Roth, director of the band’s new documentary short, Blondie: Vivir en La Habana, which is getting its North American premiere at the festival. Blondie’s Tribeca Talks session will take place at AT&T Terrace at 7 p.m. ET on the 15th.

As previously reported, Blondie: Vivir en La Habana follows the famed New Wave band on a 2019 cultural exchange trip to Havana, Cuba, during which they played their first-ever concert in the Caribbean island nation.

The short film will get its North American premiere at the festival on June 14 at Pier 76 in Hudson River Park at 5 p.m. ET. It also will be shown on June 16 at The Battery waterfront park at 8 p.m. ET. Blondie initially was scheduled to give a live performance after the latter screening, but the group now is slated to just make “a special appearance.”

Tickets to both screenings and the “Tribeca Talks” event are sold out, although people can watch the short flick at home starting on June 15 by purchasing a Tribeca at Home Shorts Pass at TribecaFilm.com.

Check out a trailer for Blondie: Vivir en La Habana at the festival’s official YouTube channel.

