Blood & Bones In The Basement! Nope, It’s Not A Horror Movie…This Actually Happened To A Family In Iowa!

A family in Iowa found their basement filled with nearly 5 inches of animal blood, fat and bones due to their next door neighbor.

The family lives next door to Dahl’s Custom Meat Locker.

The owner of the meat locker admits she slaughtered multiple hogs and cattle on October 3rd and flushed the blood down the floor drain.

The two share pipes.

The owner of the meat locker refuses to pay for the cleanup and for the alternate housing the owners of the house had to seek due to the potential biohazard the mess presents.

The cleanup is in the thousands.

