Blood Sugar Stoner Magik: Cheech & Chong presenting Red Hot Chili Peppers with Global Icon VMA

Courtesy of MTV

Red Hot Chili Peppers will be celebrating at the VMAs with Cheech & Chong.

According to Variety, the famed stoner comedy duo will present the “Californication” outfit with the Global Icon Award at the MTV show, taking place this Sunday, August 28.

Variety also reports that actor Johnny Depp was considered to present the award before the Peppers chose Cheech & Chong.

The VMAs announced last week that RHCP would receive the 2022 Global Icon Award, which “celebrates an artist or band whose unparalleled career and continued impact and influence has maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond, leaving an indelible mark on the music landscape.” Foo Fighters were honored with the prize in 2021.

Red Hot Chili Peppers will also perform at the VMAs, marking their return to the show for the first time in over 20 years.

