“Blown away” Sheryl Crow says Rock Hall nomination feels “monumentally sacred”

Courtesy of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Sheryl Crow has been a fixture at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies for many years, but now she’s got a chance to be there as an inductee herself. On Wednesday, she was announced as a nominee for induction into the Rock Hall’s Class of 2023.

“I just want to say I’m so honored and just, I’m blown away! I’m blown away,” Sheryl says in a video message on Instagram. “I can’t believe I’m nominated to be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.”

“I’ve been to the Rock Hall of Fame when it wasn’t televised and got to see Bob Dylan … [and] Fleetwood Mac I got to induct,” she continued. “I got to see Prince and Tom Petty, and obviously, the people that have influenced me and brought me to where I am and made me want to be what I am and made me want to do what I’m doing for all these years are in the Hall of Fame. So it just feels monumentally sacred.”

She concluded, “I just want to say thank you to the powers that be here or whoever put me on that list. It’s just, it really means so much to me. So thank you.”

John Mayer wrote in the comments, “You’re a shoo-in!!“

We’ll find out in May who the official inductees will be. Sheryl is nominated along with 13 other acts, including Cyndi Lauper, Kate Bush, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, The Spinners, Soundgarden, Iron Maiden and Rage Against the Machine.

Speaking of Willie, Sheryl also did a separate post showing them together and wrote, “Congrats to my friend and hero @willienelsonofficial for his @rockhall Hall Of Fame nomination! Long overdue but so happy to be nominated along with you!”

