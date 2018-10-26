Blue Bell Releases 2 Holiday Flavors We’ve Been Waiting for All Year

Blue Bell wants to help you get into the holiday spirit. The beloved ice cream announced on Thursday that they would be releasing two new holiday flavors.

Peppermint Bark and Peppermint ice cream will be making their way to store shelves just in time for your holiday gathers.

The peppermint bark ice cream contains mint flavored ice cream with pieces of dark and white chocolate chunks that have peppermint candy crushed into them.

Peppermint ice cream is a melody of peppermint flavored ice cream containing crushed peppermint candy.

What is your favorite holiday flavor? Do you eat ice cream in the Winter?