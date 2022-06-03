Blue Öyster Cult alum Joe Bouchard releases new studio album ‘American Rocker’

Rockheart Records/Deko Entertainment

Former Blue Öyster Cult member Joe Bouchard‘s latest studio album, American Rocker, was released Friday.

The 11-track collection, which Bouchard describes as “a musical journey of my life as a rock star,” is available now via digital formats and on CD. In addition, special bundles pairing the CD with a T-shirt and an autographed booklet can be purchased at MerchBucket.com.

The album features guest contributions from longtime Bryan Adams drummer Mickey Curry and founding Blue Öyster Cult drummer Albert Bouchard, Joe’s brother and frequent collaborator.

Coinciding with American Rocker‘s arrival, Bouchard has debuted a lyric video for one of the album’s tracks, a haunting, melodic tune titled “Deadly Kisses.”

“‘Deadly Kisses’ is a song of young love and how it traps you,” Joe explains. “I sat down in a music room at a private boarding school and played a few odd chords. The opening lines and melody just came out.”

As previously reported, Joe has a series of five North American shows lined up in July with his band Blue Coupe — which also features Albert and original Alice Cooper bassist Dennis Dunaway. He and Albert also will be playing a series of U.K. concerts in August, performing as The Bouchard Brothers.

Here’s American Rocker‘s full track list:

“My Way Is the Highway”

“In the Golden Age”

“Deadly Kisses”

“Love Out of Thin Air”

“Off Season Hotel”

“Hounds of Hell”

“Conspiracy”

“Rocket to Fame”

“The Devil’s in the Details”

“Katherine”

“Hey There Suzi Dear”

