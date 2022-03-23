Blue Öyster Cult adds series of new US tour dates, including shows with Kansas, Grand Funk Railroad

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

Blue Öyster Cult has recently added a variety of concerts to its 2022 U.S. tour schedule, which now features more than 20 dates.

The veteran rockers’ stateside itinerary stretches from a headlining set at, appropriately enough, the Fiesta Oyster Bake on April 1 in San Antonio, Texas, through an October 7 performance in Las Vegas.

Among the newly announced concerts are a May 30 gig in Pomona, California, with Kansas, and a September 17 appearance at the Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa, with Grand Funk Railroad.

Interestingly, Blue Öyster Cult also will be performing with ex-Grand Funk Railroad frontman Mark Farner on September 16 in St. Charles, Missouri. That bill also features veteran rockers Head East.

In addition, Blue Öyster Cult has lined up a U.K. tour for October that will be followed by several shows on mainland Europe. Visit BlueOysterCult.com for a full list of dates.

The band’s most recent studio album, The Symbol Remains, was released in October 2020.

