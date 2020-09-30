Blue Öyster Cult releases video for "Tainted Love," new vampire-themed tune from band's upcoming album

Frontiers Music srl

Blue Öyster Cult has debuted a video for “Tainted Blood,” the vampire-themed power ballad that’s

the third advance song from its forthcoming studio album, The Symbol Remains.

The clip, which is viewable now at the Frontiers label’s official YouTube channel, features newly shot scenes of the band performing the song mixed with film footage that according to Blue Öyster Cult singer Eric Bloom was taken from a 1960s Italian vampire film.

Bloom tells ABC Audio that he came up with the concept and most of the lyrics for “Tainted Blood,” which is about a vampire who wants to die.

“I had the concept in my mind…why would a vampire want to commit suicide?” he offers. “Because he could live forever, so…why would he want to [die]?”



Bloom says he wrote about half of the tune’s lyrics on a plane en route to a Blue Öyster Cult show, then later fleshed out the song’s chords and the remaining words with band mate Richie Castellano.

While Bloom splits most lead vocal duties with founding guitarist/singer Don “Buck Dharma” Roeser, Castellano sings “Tainted Blood.” Eric says he told Richie to sing the song because he liked the way his vocals sounded on the demo.

Castellano joined Blue Öyster Cult in 2004 on bass, but since 2007, he’s played guitar and keyboards in the group and sings select tunes.

As previously reported, The Symbol Remains will be released on October 9, and is the band’s first studio album since 2001.

Blue Öyster Cult will be take part in a virtual album-release concert and Q&A at Newsday.com on October 8 at 8 p.m. ET. To attend, you can sign up at the newspaper’s website.

“Tainted Blood” is available via streaming services; The Symbol Remains can be pre-ordered now.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.