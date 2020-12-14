‘Blues Brothers,’ ‘Dark Knight” added to National Film Registry

The Library of Congress has added 25 more movie titles to the registry this year, bringing the total to 800. This year’s selections included The Blues Brothers, Batman: Dark Knight, Shrek, Grease as well as diverse films directed by women and starring people of color. Wayne Wang’s 1993 The Joy Luck Club; 1963’s Lilies Of The Field, which earned Sidney Poitier an Oscar, making him the first African-American to do so. Melvin Van Peebles’ 1971 Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song; 2010 documentary Freedom Riders; and 1982’s Losing Ground from Kathleen Collins were also added to the registry. The movies that are on the National Film Registry have been preserved for future generations to watch, what movie do you think deserves the honor?