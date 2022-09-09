Blues great John Lee Hooker’s star-studded 1989 album The Healer to be reissued

Craft Recordings

Late blues legend John Lee Hooker‘s acclaimed 1989 studio album, The Healer, which featured guest appearances by Santana, George Thorogood, Bonnie Raitt and others, will be reissued October 28 on CD and vinyl after years of being out of print.

The Healer became Hooker’s highest-charting album ever on the Billboard 200, peaking at #62. The record kicks off with the title track, which was co-written by Carlos Santana, and features musical contributions from the guitar legend and his band.

Thorogood appears on a version of “Sally Mae,” a song that was originally released as the B-side of Hooker’s 1948 debut single, the R&B chart-topping “Boogie Chillen’.”

Raitt is featured on an updated rendition of “I’m in the Mood,” a song that reached #30 on the Billboard pop singles chart in 1951. The Hooker-Raitt duet wound up winning a Grammy Award in the Best Traditional Blues Performance category.

Other artists featured on The Healer include Robert Cray, Canned Heat, Los Lobos and acclaimed blues harmonica player Charlie Musselwhite.

The Healer is available for preorder now, while special merchandise can be purchased exclusively at JohnLeeHooker.com.

Hooker was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1991. He died in 2001; while his actual age was disputed, he was believed to be 88.

Here’s the full track list of The Healer:

“The Healer” — with Carlos Santana & The Santana Band

“I’m in the Mood” — with Bonnie Raitt

“Baby Lee” — with Robert Cray

“Cuttin’ Out” — with Canned Heat

“Think Twice Before You Go” — with Los Lobos

“Sally Mae” — with George Thorogood

“That’s Alright” — with Charlie Musselwhite

“Rockin’ Chair”

“My Dream”

“No Substitute”

