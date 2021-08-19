Blues Traveler members safe after sustaining “minor injuries” in a bus accident

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

Blues Traveler‘s travels took a scary turn Thursday when the band’s tour bus was involved in a road accident.

According to a press release, the “Hook” rockers and their crew were stuck inside the bus after it crashed on the way to a show in Rochester, Minnesota. They were assisted by law enforcement and first-responders in safely exiting the vehicle, and were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

“This morning our tour bus went off the road and crossed the median,” Blues Traveler says in the statement. “Thankfully we are all safe and have only sustained minor injuries. Our sincere gratitude to the Winona, MN, Police Department and rescue crew for their help getting us safely off the highway and out of oncoming traffic.”

While the group is understandably “shaken,” they plan to still play Rochester this Friday, August 20, as scheduled.

