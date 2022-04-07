BMG strikes new publishing agreement with George Harrison estate; expands deal with Dark Horse label

Steve Morley/Redferns/Getty Images

George Harrison‘s estate has partnered with BMG on a new global publishing deal for the label to oversee the late rock legend’s Harrisongs catalog, which includes over 200 songs he wrote as a member of The Beatles, as a solo artist, and with the supergroup The Traveling Wilburys.

Among the many familiar songs written or co-written by Harrison are The Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun,” “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” and “Something”; his solo hits “My Sweet Lord,” “What Is Life,” and “Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)”; and The Traveling Wilburys’ “End of the Line” and “Handle with Care.”

The agreement also expands the relationship BMG has had with the Harrison-established boutique label Dark Horse Records, which is now led by George’s son, Dhani Harrison, and talent manager/film producer David Zonshine. The deal will see BMG serving as Dark Horse Records’ global partner with regard to music recordings and publishing, merchandise, and other business areas.

“I’m delighted to announce that my father’s song catalogue will be joining BMG/Dark Horse Records,” says Dhani in a statement. “We have had a longstanding and successful partnership with BMG over the years and we look forward to continuing to expand our relationship well into the future.”

Upcoming Dark Horse releases include a new EP from Billy Idol and a new studio album by Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench. The label also recently secured a global agreement to release 16 albums from the late Leon Russell‘s catalog spanning from 1984 to 2013, and a deal to administer the solo publishing of late Clash frontman Joe Strummer, as well as the publishing of Strummer’s songwriting contributions to The Clash’s final album, 1985’s Cut the Crap.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.