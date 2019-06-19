‘Boaty McBoatface’ Makes Major Scientific Breakthrough On Maiden Voyage

Remember when the internet voted to name a British research submarine “Boaty McBoatface”? Well, Boaty was just involved in a major research breakthrough on its maiden voyage. McBoatface set sail last year, traveling more than 100 miles along the ocean floor measuring water temperatures, salt levels, and other data. Researchers say the remote-controlled sub allows for “a completely new way of looking at the deep ocean” and that its data will be crucial to understanding the effects of climate change. Boaty McBoatface earned its name in 2016 when it won an internet poll to name a new British research ship. UK officials rejected the name for the ship but gave it to the sub instead, naming the ship after Sir David Attenborough instead. When’s the last time you thought about Boaty McBoatface? Has the internet gotten any more mature since those days?