Bob Dole Salutes H.W. Bush

What an emotional moment at former president, George H.W. Bush’s viewing at the Capitol Rotunda. An aging, weak Bob Dole — who’s confined to a wheelchair — rose to his feet to salute the late George H.W. Bush. The 95-year-old former senator was among the mourners yesterday at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda to honor the departed president. He and Bush were onetime rivals, having competed twice for the Republican presidential nomination. The moment wasn’t lost on Jeb Bush, who tweeted: “Just incredible. Thank you Senator Dole.”