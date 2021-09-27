Bob Dylan announces 2021 US tour in support of latest album, ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for ABA

Bob Dylan has scheduled his first tour dates since the start of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The folk-rock legend, who turned 80 this past May, has unveiled a series of fall 2021 U.S. concerts kicking off November 2 in Milwaukee and running through a December 2 show in Washington, D.C.

Tickets for most of the dates will go on sale to the general public starting this Friday, October 1. Pre-sale tickets also will be available; visit BobDylan.com for more details.

According to Dylan’s website, the U.S. leg will mark the start of a worldwide tour in support of Bob’s most recent studio album, 2020’s Rough and Rowdy Ways, that will run until 2024.

The stateside trek features multiple-nights stands at New York City’s Beacon Theatre on November 19, 20 and 21, Port Chester New York’s Capitol Theatre on November 23 and 24 and Philadelphia’s The Met on November 29 and 30.

Dylan’s most recent trek ended in December 2019. This past July, a new livestreamed performance by Bob and his longtime backing band, called Shadow Kingdom, was made available via the Veeps.com platform.

Earlier this month, Dylan released a new installment of his Bootleg Series of archival collections. Springtime in New York: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 16 (1980-1985) focuses on the sessions for three of Bob’s albums — 1981’s Shot of Love, 1983’s Infidels and 1985’s Empire Burlesque.

In conjunction with the compilation’s release, Dylan premiered a video on YouTube capturing an in-studio performance of the Infidels track “Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight,” featuring Bob accompanied by Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler and ex-Rolling Stones member Mick Taylor on guitars, as well as Dire Straits keyboardist Alan Clark, legendary reggae drummer Sly Dunbar and bassist Robbie Shakespeare.

