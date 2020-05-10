Bob Dylan Announces New Album

On the heels of releasing his third new song over the last few weeks, Bob Dylan just announced that he’s got an album on the way.

Rough and Rowdy Ways will be out on June 19, marking the rock icon’s first collection of original tunes since 2012’s Tempest.

Earlier this year, Dylan dropped the single “Murder Most Foul,” which clocks in at 17 minutes – the longest track of his career.

On the Sotheby’s auction block is a typewritten, hand-edited, lyric sheet from Blonde on Blonde. According to the Guardian, the current bid is up to £26,000 ($32,000 USD).

