Bob Dylan, Bono, Paul Simon & more to appear in 'Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President' documentary

Bono, Jimmy Carter, Nile Rodgers; Courtesy of We Are Family Foundation

Bob Dylan, U2‘s Bono and Paul Simon are just a few of the well-known artists who are interviewed in a new film highlighting President Jimmy Carter‘s unique relationship with music.

Called Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President, the documentary explores how Carter incorporated his passion for music into his political career, harnessing the power of song to connect with voters and even span party divides. The movie was directed by Mary Wharton, and is scheduled to hit both traditional and virtual theaters starting next month.

Among the many other music stars interviewed in the film are the late Gregg Allman, Jimmy Buffett, Willie Nelson, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Rosanne Cash and longtime Rolling Stones touring keyboardist and ex-Allman Brothers Band member Chuck Leavell. The movie also features archival performances from Dylan, Simon, Buffett and others.

Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President will premiere in theaters and virtual cinemas on September 9, and will be released as a home video on October 9.

By Carena Liptak and Matt Friedlander

