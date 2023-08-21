Bob Dylan bringing Rough and Rowdy Ways tour to North America this fall

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI

Bob Dylan may be 82, but it certainly doesn’t look like he’s slowing down anytime soon.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced a new North American leg of his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour. The trek kicks off with two nights in Kansas City, Missouri, October 1 and 2. It hits such cities as St. Louis, Chicago, Milwaukee, Cincinnati, Toronto and more, before wrapping October 30 in Schenectady, New York.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, August 25. A complete list of dates can be found at bobdylan.com.

Dylan launched his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour in 2021, and his website says it will run until 2024. He wrapped a European leg of the tour on July 9 in Rome, Italy.

