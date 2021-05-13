Bob Dylan Center to open in Tulsa, Oklahoma, next year

Courtesy of Olson Kundig

The Bob Dylan Center, a world-class facility housing and exhibiting over 100,000 exclusive original manuscripts, unreleased recordings, unseen film performances, photos and more from the folk-rock legend’s seven-decade career, will open in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on May 10, 2022.

The rarities include a 1962 performance of “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” recorded at the apartment of Milton (Mell) and Lillian Bailey — friends and early champions of Dylan — when he was a fixture in New York’s Greenwich Village folk scene. The performance features alternate lyrics and is the earliest known recording of the song.

There’s also a recently unearthed image of Dylan on stage during his 1974 tour with The Band, taken by renowned photographer Barry Feinstein.

Among the many highlights of the center are:

–An ever-evolving curated display of elements that illuminate the depth and breadth of the Bob Dylan Archive collection.

–An immersive film experience that will initiate visitors through an innovative cascade of archival music and film, directed by renowned Dylan chronicler Jennifer Lebeau.

–A recreation of an authentic studio environment where visitors will experience what it was like to be present at one of Dylan’s historic recording sessions.

–The Columbia Records Gallery, which will provide an in-depth look at the creation, performance and production of timeless Dylan songs such as “Like a Rolling Stone”

–A screening room that will showcase Dylan-related scripted films, documentaries and concert performances, including never-before-seen material unearthed from the Archive.

–A multimedia timeline of Dylan’s life from his early years in Minnesota through the present day, written by award-winning historian Sean Wilentz.

–The Parker Brothers Gallery, which will explore the creative process through the work of other innovative artists, in an initial exhibit curated by influential author Lewis Hyde.

