Bob Dylan Details New Album

“Rough and Rowdy Ways” Bob Dylan’s latest album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, is set to be released on June 19th. The album is his first since 2012’s Tempest. On Thursday (June 11) a video was released on the singer’s Instagram page that included the album’s tracklist. The 79-year-old singer was set to tour this Summer, but it was canceled due to the Coronavirus. The 10-track album features previously released songs, “False Prophet,” “I Contain Multitudes” and the 17-minute “Murder Most Foul.” What is your favorite Bob Dylan song?