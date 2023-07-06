Bob Dylan gave ‘A Complete Unknown’ director notes on film’s script

Brian Rasic/WireImage

Bob Dylan fans have been anxiously awaiting director James Mangold’s upcoming Dylan flick, A Complete Unknown, starring Timothée Chalamet. But Mangold wants fans to know they won’t be seeing Dylan’s complete life story on the big screen.

“By the way, it’s not really a Bob Dylan biopic,” Mangold said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “The reason Bob has been so supportive of us making it is [that] it’s about — as in all cases, I think, the best true-life movies are never cradle to grave, but they’re about a very specific moment in someone’s life.”

Mangold explained that A Complete Unknown focuses on the early ’60s in New York, when a 17-year-old Dylan comes to the Big Apple and meets artists like Woody Guthrie, Pete Seeger and Joan Baez, and “within a year” lands a record deal and becomes a star.

And Dylan has been more than just supportive; he actually gave Mangold notes on the script.

“I’ve spent several wonderfully charming days in his company, just one-on-one, talking to him,” Mangold says. “I have a script that’s personally annotated by him and treasured by me.”

The film, which so far doesn’t have a release date, also stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro and Nick Offerman.

