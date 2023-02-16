Bob Dylan, John Lennon & more make ‘Rolling Stone’s’ list of 50 Genuinely Horrible Albums by Brilliant Artists

Columbia Records, a division of Sony Music

Rolling Stone magazine is out with another list that’s bound to get people talking. Following their controversial 200 Best Singers of All Time list, the mag has now called out 50 Genuinely Horrible Albums by Brilliant Artists.

While Kanye West’s 2018 release, Ye, tops the list, several rockers are recognized for their horrible records, including the The Velvet Underground, Yes, Bob Dylan, and John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

The Velvet Underground lands at two with their 1973 release, Squeeze, which didn’t really feature any of the original members. It had Doug Yule, who replaced founding member John Cale in 1968, writing and singing the majority of the songs. It did, however, have an impact on Glenn Tilbrook and Chris Difford, who were inspired to call their band Squeeze because of the album.

Albums making the top 10 include: Yes’ Union at three, Bob Dylan’s Down in the Groove at five, Black Sabbath’s Forbidden at six, Lennon and Ono’s Unfinished Music No. 1: Two Virgins at seven, Elvis Presley’s Fun in Acapulco original soundtrack at eight, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s American Dream at nine and Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Mardi Gras at 10.

The list also includes Van Morrison’s Latest Record Project, Volume 1, Billy Joel’s The Bridge, Metallica’s St. Anger, Elton John’s Leather Jackets, David Bowie’s Never Let Me Down, George Harrison’s Gone Troppo and Paul McCartney’s Give My Regards to Broad Street.

The complete list can be found at rollingstone.com.

