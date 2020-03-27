Bob Dylan Releases First Original Song in Eight Years, 17-Minute Track About JFK

It’s been eight years since Bob Dylan has released new music and fans were pleasantly surprised with the music legend tweeted about a new release. “Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years,” Dylan tweeted, “This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting. Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you.” Dylan’s new song, “Murder Most Foul” references several musical and cultural icons such as The Beatles’ early hit “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” Patsy Cline, and Woodstock, as well as Stevie Nicks and the Eagles’ Don Henley and Glenn Frey. The 17-minute song can be heard on YouTube and your favorite music streaming service. Have you heard Bob Dylan’s “Murder Most Foul?” What are your thoughts on the song?