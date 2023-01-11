Bob Dylan releases “Not Dark Yet (Version 1)” from upcoming bootleg series

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for ABA

Bob Dylan is set to drop Bob Dylan Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series Vol. 17 later this month, and he’s giving fans another taste of the set.

The rocker just dropped “Not Dark Yet (Version 1),” which is featured on the second disc of outtakes and alternate versions of tracks. He previously shared a version of “Love Sick” recorded January 14, 1997, at Criteria Studios.

Bob Dylan Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series Vol. 17 is set to drop January 27 and will be the final installment in Dylan’s Bootleg Series. The set will be released in a variety of formats, including a deluxe five-disc or 10-LP, 12-inch vinyl edition. There will also be a two-disc/four-LP highlights edition.

Dylan released Time Out of Mind, his 30th album, in September 1997. The album went on to win the Grammy for Album of the Year in 1998, along with Grammys for Best Contemporary Folk Album and Best Male Rock Vocal Performance for “Cold Irons Bounds.”

